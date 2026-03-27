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Rapper-to-Prime Minister: Balendra Shah's Historic Rise in Nepal

Balendra Shah, also known as 'Balen,' has become Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister after a landslide victory by the Rastriya Swatantra Party in the parliamentary elections. At 35, Shah is noted for being the first leader from the Madhes region and aims to strengthen Nepal-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:11 IST
Rapper-to-Prime Minister: Balendra Shah's Historic Rise in Nepal
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a historic appointment, Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen', was sworn in as Nepal's youngest prime minister, following a sweeping electoral victory. The 35-year-old Rastriya Swatantra Party leader took the oath of office on Thursday, in a ceremony attended by Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel.

Shah's rise to power follows the dramatic youth-driven movement that led to the ousting of the previous government led by KP Sharma Oli. Notably, Balendra Shah marks a milestone as the first prime minister from the Madhes region, an achievement celebrated both nationally and internationally.

With Prime Minister Modi extending warm congratulations, Shah aims to reinforce Nepal-India ties. The RSP's victory underscores the generational shift in Nepalese politics, with Shah at the forefront to steer the bilateral efforts and economic strategies between the two nations.

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