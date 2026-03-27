Philippines Moves ASEAN Meetings Online Amid Global Crises

The Philippines has announced a significant shift to conduct around 650 ASEAN meetings online, a move driven by the financial constraints stemming from the Middle East conflict. The transition includes meetings involving ASEAN's foreign ministers.

In his role as this year's ASEAN chair, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated that the only exception will be the annual summit hosted by the Philippines in May, which will proceed in a face-to-face format. However, unlike previous years, this event will be considerably minimalist, foregoing elaborate ceremonies.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto emphasized that ASEAN meetings must adapt to the prevailing adversities faced by the region, highlighting the necessity of the adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)