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Epic Fury: Unveiling the Missiles

The United States estimates it has destroyed about a third of Iran's missile arsenal amidst ongoing conflict. Despite significant U.S. action, estimates of Iran's missile capability vary, with Tehran still possessing substantial resources. Trump and other officials debate the severity of the remaining threat and confront challenges in assessing Iran's underground capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:40 IST
Epic Fury: Unveiling the Missiles

As the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran reaches its one-month milestone, American intelligence claims approximately one-third of Iran's expansive missile arsenal has been eliminated. However, the status of another third remains ambiguous, with speculation that bombings might have compromised missiles hidden in tunnels, according to confidential sources.

A similar assessment applies to Iran's drone capacities. Despite not being fully reported previously, the U.S. intelligence suggests that Tehran retains considerable missile sources, challenging President Trump's claims of Iran's diminished arsenal.

The Pentagon has not provided clarifications, while military operations, branded as 'Epic Fury', continue to target Iranian military infrastructure. Despite heavy attacks, Iran persists in tactical missile firings, underscoring the complexities of assessing and neutralizing the Iranian threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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