Key Aviation Advocate Sam Graves Steps Down

Sam Graves, the influential chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election, aligning with numerous other lawmakers departing Congress, according to sources who spoke with Reuters.

Graves has been instrumental in the passage of significant aviation legislation, including an aviation safety bill that saw unanimous approval on Thursday as well as spearheading the 2024 reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier, Graves informed the Wall Street Journal that he does not intend to run for office again, officially closing this chapter of his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)