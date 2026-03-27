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Key Aviation Advocate Sam Graves Steps Down

Sam Graves, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will not seek re-election. Known for his work on aviation safety and Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization, Graves joins numerous lawmakers leaving Congress. His departure was confirmed by sources citing reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST
Key Aviation Advocate Sam Graves Steps Down
  • Country:
  • United States

Sam Graves, the influential chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election, aligning with numerous other lawmakers departing Congress, according to sources who spoke with Reuters.

Graves has been instrumental in the passage of significant aviation legislation, including an aviation safety bill that saw unanimous approval on Thursday as well as spearheading the 2024 reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier, Graves informed the Wall Street Journal that he does not intend to run for office again, officially closing this chapter of his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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