Government Forms High-Level Group Amid West Asia Conflict

The Indian government has formed an informal group of ministers to tackle issues stemming from the West Asia conflict, sources revealed on Friday. The group is spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri are part of this strategic team. The arrangement aims to address the economic challenges caused by the ongoing war.

The conflict, triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, has entered its fourth week. As it unfolds in the Gulf region, the war is exacerbating global economic issues, particularly influencing oil and gas prices.