Left Menu

Government Forms High-Level Group Amid West Asia Conflict

The Indian government has established an informal group of ministers to address the repercussions of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the group includes key Union ministers like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, focusing on the conflict's global economic impact, particularly oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:07 IST
Government Forms High-Level Group Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has formed an informal group of ministers to tackle issues stemming from the West Asia conflict, sources revealed on Friday. The group is spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri are part of this strategic team. The arrangement aims to address the economic challenges caused by the ongoing war.

The conflict, triggered by US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, has entered its fourth week. As it unfolds in the Gulf region, the war is exacerbating global economic issues, particularly influencing oil and gas prices.

TRENDING

1
Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

 Global
2
Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

 India
4

RBI Mandates Global Identifiers for Financial Transparency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026