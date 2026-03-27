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Barak Valley: From Isolation to Gateway

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformation of Assam's Barak Valley under the BJP government, describing it as a gateway to Southeast Asia. He criticized the Congress for past neglect and emphasized the region's cultural significance and strategic importance in India's Act East Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:22 IST
Barak Valley: From Isolation to Gateway
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Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared Assam's Barak Valley a 'gateway to Southeast Asia' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Launching his campaign in Cachar district, Sonowal underscored the BJP's vision as pivotal to Assam's development.

Sonowal asserted that Barak Valley has culturally and strategically transformed, gaining respect under the BJP-led NDA government in contrast to Congress's neglect. He criticized the opposition for wanting to return Assam to 'blockade, corruption, and isolation'.

Enhanced connectivity has made Barak Valley an economic hub, with new investments in infrastructure. Governance reforms, including a mini secretariat, have improved public service delivery, aligning with India's Act East Policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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