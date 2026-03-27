Europol Targets Violent Scottish Crime Gang in Major Operation

A violent Scottish crime gang, allegedly involved in drugs trafficking, has been targeted by a major Europol operation, resulting in 13 arrests, the European police body announced on Friday. This cross-border initiative included law enforcement from Spain, the Netherlands, and Britain.

According to Europol, authorities detained eight suspects in Scotland and another five in Spain. The gang has a reputation for employing violence to dominate territory and safeguard its criminal enterprises, which include drug trafficking. Their influence extended over parts of the United Kingdom through organized violence, intimidation, and retaliation.

While violent acts were executed locally, senior members directed operations remotely from Spain and the United Arab Emirates, leveraging an international money laundering network to disguise the fruits of their criminal activities. In response to such organized crime, the United Kingdom has announced plans to establish a 'British FBI' to combat violent crime and drug smuggling effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)