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Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over Looming Fuel Price Hikes

Abhishek Banerjee, a senior Trinamool Congress leader, critiqued the BJP-led central government, forewarning potential fuel price hikes post-assembly elections. He charged the Modi administration with neglecting West Bengal's fuel crisis and withholding funds for political reasons. Banerjee also defended TMC's social schemes amid opposition criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:36 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over Looming Fuel Price Hikes
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address on Friday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government, highlighting the likelihood of increased fuel prices following the assembly elections. Banerjee, campaigning for TMC candidate Birbaha Hansda in the Binpur region of West Bengal, singled out the Modi government for failing to tackle the state's worsening fuel crisis.

Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure voters there would be no price hikes. He accused the BJP of stringing along citizens with false promises, alleging that the governing party has relentlessly hiked LPG prices and withheld crucial funds from West Bengal for political vendettas.

Defending the TMC's social initiatives such as the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, Banerjee lambasted BJP's tactics of spreading misleading claims to destabilize West Bengal's governance. He reiterated TMC's commitment to delivering on its promises and maintaining social welfare projects benefiting numerous citizens across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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