BJP Accuses Congress of Global Nexus Threatening Democracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday labeled the Congress party as a 'dangerous' entity for Indian democracy, accusing it of involvement in a 'global nexus' funding efforts to destabilize democracies worldwide.

BJP's national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, cited a Fox News investigation titled 'Shanghai sabotage: Inside Singham's secret strategy to demonize America' to highlight allegations of Chinese-linked networks, led by Neville Roy Singham, channeling funds to promote Chinese propaganda in the U.S.

Bhandari further alleged that when Indian agencies previously exposed Singham's foreign funding links to NewsClick, Congress defended it as an 'attack on freedom of expression.' No immediate response came from Congress or NewsClick regarding these accusations. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate imposed a hefty FEMA penalty on NewsClick, escalating the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)