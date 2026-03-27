House Vote Looms to End Shutdown Amid Immigration Clash

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to vote on legislation intended to end a protracted partial government shutdown that has caused significant disruptions at airports nationwide. Although the measure provides essential funding for the Department of Homeland Security, it fails to address the contentious issue of President Trump's immigration policies.

Passed unanimously by the Senate, the bill aims to resume pay for airport security personnel and other DHS workers left unpaid since mid-February. However, it omits provisions for Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the Border Patrol, which Democrats insist should include reforms.

The shutdown has led to extensive delays at major airports, with many TSA officers working without pay choosing not to report for duty. Meanwhile, ongoing immigration debates and opposing stances in Congress create uncertainty, as lawmakers struggle to find common ground on pressing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)