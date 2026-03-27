U.S. Government Shutdown: House Faces GOP Opposition to Senate Plan

A Senate-approved compromise to end a six-week partial government shutdown is jeopardized by opposition in the House of Representatives, where Republican lawmakers contest the proposed extension of Department of Homeland Security funding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson considers an alternative plan to extend current funding levels for 60 days, amid uncertainty over the timing of a House vote. The ongoing dispute centers on immigration enforcement, a key trigger of the shutdown forked by President Donald Trump's policies.

The Senate-passed measure restores pay for most DHS employees but lacks provisions for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol funding. This impasse has left airports struggling with understaffed security, prompting long lines nationwide. Democrat resistance continues without concessions on limiting immigration tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)