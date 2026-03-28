Shutdown Impasse: Travel Woes as Partisan Clash Over DHS Funding Persists

Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a Senate compromise to resolve a partial government shutdown, maintaining uncertainty for travelers. As airports brace for long lines, the House plans a vote to fund Homeland Security temporarily, potentially extending the shutdown and its impacts through spring break.

The dispute stems from differences over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which led to the shutdown. Senate Democrats oppose merely extending funding without addressing Trump's rigorous enforcement approach. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the House's temporary measure, labeling it ineffective, while Republican Speaker Mike Johnson blamed Democrats for the situation.

The partial shutdown has strained travelers and workers, with security officers working without pay and some leaving their jobs. Despite efforts to fund airport security and Coast Guard operations, disagreements over immigration enforcement and agency tactics remain unresolved, complicating the pathway to a more permanent funding solution.