Germany's Diplomatic Path in Middle East Conflict

Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced skepticism about the strategies employed by the U.S. and Israel to conclude the ongoing conflict with Iran. Despite the tensions, Merz indicated Germany's readiness to assist in stabilizing the region once hostilities end.

Merz pointed out European reluctance to become involved, a stance that has frustrated U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a FAZ conference, Merz criticized the approach taken by Israel and the U.S., questioning its potential for success. Berlin, meanwhile, remains engaged in diplomatic efforts, collaborating with Gulf states and within the G7 to seek solutions.

In a recent discussion with Trump, Merz explained that the conflict should not be considered a NATO issue. He suggested that Germany might contribute to securing the Strait of Hormuz post-war, contingent on an international mandate and German parliamentary approval, but acknowledged such actions were presently a distant prospect.