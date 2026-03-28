Trump Signs Executive Action to Pay TSA Amid Congressional Standoff

President Donald Trump has implemented an executive action aimed at paying Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees, amidst ongoing confrontations in Congress over the funding of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Recent deadlocks, particularly between House Republicans and the Senate, have further complicated the situation, resulting in extended travel disruptions across major airports. Trump's action seeks to alleviate mounting airport chaos, though comprehensive funding issues for the DHS linger unresolved.

While Trump's executive decision offers temporary relief for TSA workers, political divisions maintain a significant hurdle to achieving a permanent solution, with broader funding for federal agencies still in question.