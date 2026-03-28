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Chaos in the Skies: TSA Pay Crisis Disrupts U.S. Airports

The U.S. Homeland Security Department is taking emergency measures to pay 50,000 TSA officers who have been unpaid since mid-February. Absenteeism has caused chaotic airport delays akin to the worst in TSA's history. Political and funding stalemates continue to exacerbate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:07 IST
Chaos in the Skies: TSA Pay Crisis Disrupts U.S. Airports

The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced emergency measures on Friday to compensate 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers who have not been paid since mid-February. The move comes amid widespread work absences leading to chaos and lengthy security lines at U.S. airports, creating a major disruption for travelers.

President Donald Trump, on Thursday, vowed to take executive action to resolve the pay issue, authorizing payments by Friday. Absentee levels hit nearly 12% on Thursday, marking the most significant shortage since mid-February, according to TSA statistics.

Reportedly, airport security lines stretched for several hours at major airports, with over 3,450 officers absent on Thursday alone. Many airports, including New York's JFK and facilities in Baltimore, Houston, and Atlanta, were severely impacted. The TSA warned of potentially more severe disruptions over the weekend if payment issues remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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