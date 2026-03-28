Diplomatic Hopes as US-Iran Talks Loom
Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of President Donald Trump, expressed optimism about potential meetings with Iran. Speaking at an investment forum in Miami, Witkoff mentioned a 15-point agreement awaiting Iran's response, which could potentially resolve ongoing issues if accepted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:42 IST
Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy, announced potential diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran this week. The announcement was made at an investment forum held in Miami, Florida.
Witkoff expressed optimism regarding the likelihood of these meetings, citing a 15-point deal presented to Iran. "We think there will be meetings this week. We're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff stated.
The envoy emphasized the readiness of the United States in addressing ongoing issues through the proposed agreement, which he referred to as capable of resolving all pending matters once Iran responds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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