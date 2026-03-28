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Iranian Hackers Breach FBI Director's Email

Iran-linked hackers have compromised FBI Director Kash Patel's email, releasing personal photos and documents. The hacker group, Handala, claimed responsibility, asserting its affiliation with Iranian cyberintelligence units. The FBI confirmed the incident but stated no government data was exposed. The attack aligns with Iran's strategy to embarrass US officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:09 IST
Iranian Hackers Breach FBI Director's Email
Kash Patel

Iranian-linked hackers have breached the personal email of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing photos and documents online, confirmed by both hackers and the FBI on Friday.

The hacker group, Handala Hack Team, announced that Patel is now among its victims, posting personal images of him engaged in various activities. The FBI acknowledged the breach, assuring measures were in place to mitigate risks, highlighting that no government information was compromised.

Handala, considered an Iranian cyber intelligence unit persona, has claimed responsibility for multiple hacks, including a recent breach at Stryker. This operation aims to embarrass US officials, reflecting a broader strategy as Iran-linked groups assert cyber prowess amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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