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Trump's Call for Saudi-Israel Ties Post-Iran Conflict

Former President Trump urges Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations following the resolution of the conflict in Iran. Speaking in Miami, Trump highlighted the importance of the Abraham Accords and pointed out significant obstacles, notably Saudi Arabia's condition for a credible path to a Palestinian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:55 IST
Trump's Call for Saudi-Israel Ties Post-Iran Conflict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, former President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations once the conflict in Iran concludes.

Trump, a long-time advocate of the Abraham Accords, underscored his persistent efforts to foster a diplomatic agreement between the two Middle Eastern powerhouses.

Despite his ambitions, achieving this goal remains challenging due to Saudi Arabia's demand for a credible path to Palestinian statehood before formalizing diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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