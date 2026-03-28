Trump's Call for Saudi-Israel Ties Post-Iran Conflict

In a recent Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, former President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations once the conflict in Iran concludes.

Trump, a long-time advocate of the Abraham Accords, underscored his persistent efforts to foster a diplomatic agreement between the two Middle Eastern powerhouses.

Despite his ambitions, achieving this goal remains challenging due to Saudi Arabia's demand for a credible path to Palestinian statehood before formalizing diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)