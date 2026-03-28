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Iranian Missile Attack: US Service Members Injured at Saudi Base

An Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded multiple US service members and damaged several aircraft. The attack follows earlier reports of damage seen in satellite imagery. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington died following a separate March attack at the base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:04 IST
Iranian Missile Attack: US Service Members Injured at Saudi Base
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Friday, an Iranian missile attack targeted Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, injuring multiple US service members and damaging aircraft, according to a US official who requested anonymity.

The strike involved Iranian missiles and unmanned drones, leading to significant damage to US refuelling planes.

Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington died from wounds sustained in a separate incident, as US Central Command confirms hundreds of service member injuries.

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