Middle East Tensions Rise: Israel Intercepts Yemen Missile, Iran Strikes Saudi Base

In a significant development, Israel intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, signaling the nation's first encounter with direct aggression from Yemen since the Middle East conflict intensified last month.

The attack raises alarms regarding the potential engagement of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the ongoing hostilities. Previous Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war disrupted Red Sea shipping dramatically.

Meanwhile, Iran retaliates against Israel's threats to escalate military actions, striking a Saudi Arabian base that left multiple US service members wounded, exacerbating international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)