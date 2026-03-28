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Escalating Tensions: US Troops Injured in Iranian Missile Strikes

In a series of Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan air base, more than two dozen US troops have been injured. The assaults involved ballistic missiles and drones, leaving at least 15 troops wounded in the latest incident. The base, near Riyadh, sees joint use by Saudi and US forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:49 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Troops Injured in Iranian Missile Strikes
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  • United Arab Emirates

More than two dozen U.S. troops have been injured following a series of Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan air base this past week. These attacks involved the launch of six ballistic missiles and 29 drones, injuring at least 15 troops in a recent strike.

The assaults have escalated tensions in the region, with five of the injured troops sustaining serious wounds. Initial reports indicated that 10 troops were hurt, two of whom were seriously injured, as attending authorities quickly reviewed the situation on the ground.

Located approximately 96 kilometers (60 miles) from Riyadh, the Prince Sultan air base is operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force, but is also utilized by U.S. forces. The latest incidents amplify concerns over regional security and military cooperation between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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