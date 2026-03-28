Iran in Crisis: A Nation Caught in the Crossfire

Iranians are enduring a perfect storm of economic collapse and unending airstrikes following the combined assault by US-Israeli forces on Tehran a month ago. The ongoing conflict has shattered livelihoods, wrecked homes, and left the population wrestling with an uncertain future.

Businesses face dire straits, with many forced to close amid internet blackouts that have wiped out online sales. Entire communities, including heavily impacted Tehran, struggle to cope with daily bombardments, complicating living conditions and bringing economic hardships.

In regions less touched by violence, like northern Iran, resources are strained as the displaced seek refuge. Meanwhile, public sentiment oscillates between opposing theocratic rule and opposing foreign intervention, revealing deep national fractures.

(With inputs from agencies.)