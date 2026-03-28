Congress MP Sudhakaran Stands Firm on Kerala CM Battle
Congress MP K Sudhakaran reiterated his position on the Kerala CM candidate after meeting Rahul Gandhi, insisting he hadn't discussed the issue with him. Earlier, Sudhakaran proposed Ramesh Chennithala for the role but during a recent interaction with reporters, he confirmed no demands were made in his latest meeting.
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During a recent gathering in New Delhi, Congress MP K Sudhakaran reconfirmed his stance on the potential Kerala Chief Minister candidate, following dialogues with party leader Rahul Gandhi. Sudhakaran, a notable figure from Kannur, maintained that discussions did not cover the Chief Ministerial candidacy.
Previously, Sudhakaran had put forward the name of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for the top post. However, subsequent to his meeting with Gandhi, Sudhakaran dismissed speculations, telling journalists he refrained from reiterating his earlier suggestion, emphasizing the absence of any new demands.
Sustaining transparency and party unity, Sudhakaran's statements reflect his consistent commitment to navigating Kerala's political future despite potential electoral pressures looming within the Congress party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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