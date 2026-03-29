The Unending Struggle for Justice: Rahul Gandhi Highlights Dalit and Adivasi Plight
Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP government in Gujarat of fostering an environment of hostility and aggression towards the Dalit and Adivasi communities. He emphasized the injustices faced by these communities, particularly highlighting the extended wait for justice following the 2016 Una flogging incident.
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP government in Gujarat, claiming that it has exacerbated an atmosphere of hatred and discrimination against Dalit and Adivasi communities. On social media, Gandhi expressed his solidarity with victims of the 2016 Una flogging, pledging to support their quest for justice.
Gandhi's remarks were accompanied by a video documenting his recent dialogue with representatives from these marginalized communities, including those impacted by the Una incident. He highlighted the continuous injustice faced by the victims, noting the alarming increase in violent and oppressive acts against them.
According to Gandhi, such incidents illustrate a systemic failure to protect vulnerable groups, blaming the BJP government for the intensified climate of discrimination. He vowed to persist in advocating for justice, drawing attention to the ongoing suppression of those seeking their rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Adivasi
- Una flogging
- discrimination
- violence
- justice
- Modi
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