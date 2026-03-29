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Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms

Iran's parliament speaker warns against U.S. ground invasion, threatening severe retaliation. Economic impact mounts due to ongoing conflicts in the Persian Gulf. The U.S.-Israel actions have led to increased global prices and destabilization, especially affecting developing countries' energy sectors, with long-term repercussions expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:00 IST
Iran's Defiant Stance: Showdown with American Forces Looms
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, issued a strong warning to the United States, stating that Iranian forces were prepared to retaliate with force if U.S. troops set foot in the region. Speaking on Sunday, Qalibaf emphasized that missiles were ready and that the resolve of the Iranian forces had intensified.

In response to a U.S. 15-point plan relayed by Pakistan, Qalibaf dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, accusing the Trump administration of attempting to achieve through diplomacy what it failed to secure by military means. He asserted that Iran would not submit to humiliation, solidifying Iran's adversarial position.

The conflict is also affecting the global economy significantly. Attacks on Persian Gulf infrastructure have caused stock market volatility and increased energy costs globally. Industries and consumers, particularly in developing nations, are experiencing shortages and surging prices. Economists, like Christopher Knittel from MIT, warn that the destruction of vital infrastructure could have prolonged economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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