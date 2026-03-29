Call for Reparations: Gargash's Stance on Iranian Attacks

Anwar Gargash, serving as a diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, has called for political solutions that address Iranian attacks on Gulf states to include Iranian reparations. His comments highlight the need for compensation for damages caused to vital facilities and civilians.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Gargash underscored that any comprehensive solution should incorporate clear guarantees. These assurances are critical in preventing future repetitions of such attacks on Gulf states.

Gargash's remarks emphasize the diplomatic focus on stability in the region, stressing accountability and prevention strategies within political dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)