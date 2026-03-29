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Call for Reparations: Gargash's Stance on Iranian Attacks

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, emphasized the necessity for political solutions to include reparations from Iran for attacks on Gulf states. He stressed the importance of clear guarantees to prevent recurrence. The statement was made in a post on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:28 IST
Call for Reparations: Gargash's Stance on Iranian Attacks
Anwar Gargash
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Anwar Gargash, serving as a diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, has called for political solutions that address Iranian attacks on Gulf states to include Iranian reparations. His comments highlight the need for compensation for damages caused to vital facilities and civilians.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Gargash underscored that any comprehensive solution should incorporate clear guarantees. These assurances are critical in preventing future repetitions of such attacks on Gulf states.

Gargash's remarks emphasize the diplomatic focus on stability in the region, stressing accountability and prevention strategies within political dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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