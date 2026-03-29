Tensions Escalate as US and Iran Stand on the Brink of War
Iran accuses the US of preparing a ground assault amid ongoing negotiations. With region-wide conflict spreading and strategic talks held in Pakistan, countries aim to halt the US-Israeli war on Iran that disrupts global energy supplies. As military preparations continue, diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are underway.
Iran has accused the United States of planning a ground assault while calling for negotiations, as regional powers convened in Pakistan to discuss solutions to the escalating conflict. The US-Israeli attack on Iran has resulted in massive disruption to global energy supplies and mounting casualties.
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, indicated that although the US has sent mixed messages about negotiations, Iran is prepared to retaliate against any US military deployment. The conflict, which originated with US and Israeli strikes, has spread with Yemen's Houthis targeting Israel, increasing risks to global shipping.
The arrival of US Marines in the region signals Washington's anticipation of extensive ground operations. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are actively seeking de-escalation. Pakistan, a potential mediator, and Turkey are working towards reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz, as efforts to reach a ceasefire continue amid ongoing military hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomacy in Action: Middle East Powers Unite in Pakistan for Peace Talks
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Yemeni Houthis Target Israel
Diplomat KP Fabian: Trump, Netanyahu Must Act to End Middle East Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: Houthi Rebellion and Global Implications
Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict