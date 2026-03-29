Tensions Escalate as US and Iran Stand on the Brink of War

Iran has accused the United States of planning a ground assault while calling for negotiations, as regional powers convened in Pakistan to discuss solutions to the escalating conflict. The US-Israeli attack on Iran has resulted in massive disruption to global energy supplies and mounting casualties.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, indicated that although the US has sent mixed messages about negotiations, Iran is prepared to retaliate against any US military deployment. The conflict, which originated with US and Israeli strikes, has spread with Yemen's Houthis targeting Israel, increasing risks to global shipping.

The arrival of US Marines in the region signals Washington's anticipation of extensive ground operations. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are actively seeking de-escalation. Pakistan, a potential mediator, and Turkey are working towards reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz, as efforts to reach a ceasefire continue amid ongoing military hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)