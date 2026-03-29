Middle East Tensions Flare: Iran Threatens Retaliation, Diplomats Push for Peace

In a stark warning, top Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf cautioned the United States against initiating a ground invasion, stating American forces would face harsh retaliation. The statement comes amid intense diplomatic efforts in Pakistan, where key regional leaders gather to discuss an end to the prolonged conflict.

The Middle East conflict has seen over 3,000 casualties in a month, sparking regional instability as missiles and drone attacks persist. Diplomatic discussions in Islamabad, absent US and Israeli representatives, aimed to open direct communication lines, though prospects for peace remain dim, with intensified military deployments continuing.

Iranian rhetoric escalates as they threaten strikes on universities unless international intervention halts Israeli attacks. The situation further complicates with the Houthis' entry into the conflict, raising concerns over maritime security and potential oil market disruptions. World leaders remain on edge as tensions and death tolls climb.