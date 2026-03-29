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Egyptian Diplomat Nabil Fahmy Poised to Lead the Arab League

Arab foreign ministers have unanimously chosen Egyptian diplomat Nabil Fahmy as the next secretary-general of the Arab League. Fahmy's appointment follows the tenure of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, concluding in June 2026. The Arab League, established in 1945, comprises 22 member states to coordinate regional policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:01 IST
Egyptian Diplomat Nabil Fahmy Poised to Lead the Arab League
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a unanimous decision, Arab foreign ministers have nominated Egyptian diplomat Nabil Fahmy as the new secretary-general of the Arab League, reported Egyptian state media. This appointment will follow Ahmed Aboul Gheit's term, which ends in June 2026.

The Arab League charter requires a two-thirds majority for the appointment of the secretary-general. Although the charter does not specify nationality, the role has traditionally been held by Egyptians, exceptions being rare, such as Tunisian Chedli Klibi from 1979 to 1990.

Fahmy, who previously served as Egypt's foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S. and Japan, is the son of Ismail Fahmy, Egypt's foreign minister during the Sadat era. Established in 1945, the Arab League's 22 member states collaborate on political, economic, and cultural policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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