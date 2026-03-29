Israel Expands Offensive in Southern Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the expansion of Israel's military operations in southern Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah targets. The decision aims to alter the security situation in northern Israel. The conflict, part of the broader Iran war, has resulted in over 1,100 fatalities in Lebanon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:39 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will broaden the scope of its military incursion into southern Lebanon, targeting the Hezbollah militia backed by Iran.
Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to transforming the security dynamics in the northern region by enlarging what he termed the 'existing security strip' in Lebanon.
The conflict has led to significant casualties, with Lebanese authorities reporting over 1,100 deaths since the onset of this confrontation with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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