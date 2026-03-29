Tensions Rise Over US Interest in Bagram Airbase
A senior Russian diplomat has expressed Moscow's concerns over US intentions to regain control of Afghanistan's Bagram airbase amidst rising military tensions with Iran. The base, previously used by Soviet and US forces, remains a strategic asset due to its location near Kabul and proximity to China.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A senior Russian diplomat has voiced Moscow's concerns over the potential for the US to retake control of Afghanistan's strategic Bagram airbase amid ongoing military tensions with Iran.
In an interview with RIA Novosti, Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan, highlighted the ongoing US interest in the airbase, which remains a crucial military asset given its proximity to key geopolitical regions.
The airbase has a storied history, having been constructed in the 1950s by the USSR and utilized by both Soviet and US forces. This renewed US interest has sparked apprehensions in Russia over increased military infrastructure in Afghanistan.
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- Bagram Airbase
- Russia
- US
- Afghanistan
- Trump
- Kabulov
- Iran
- tensions
- geopolitics
- military
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