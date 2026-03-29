Election Battle Heats Up: AIADMK's Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's Poll Promises

In a heated campaign rally, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami lambasted the DMK's electoral promise of distributing a Rs 8,000 coupon to women. He alleged that the initiative was less about welfare and more about earning illegal commissions.

Addressing voters in Radhapuram, Palaniswami accused DMK President M K Stalin's government of rampant corruption and prioritizing self-interest over the public good. He asserted that the coupon scheme was strategically designed to benefit DMK affiliates, who would leverage the power to distribute the tokens selectively.

Highlighting AIADMK's alternative policy measures, Palaniswami emphasized their commitments, such as significant financial assistance to fishermen and reduced public transport costs, positioning these as genuine welfare strategies in contrast to the DMK's track record of unfulfilled promises.