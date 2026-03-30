Pakistan Offers Hope for Peace in Iran Conflict

Pakistan announced on Sunday plans to facilitate pivotal discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict involving Iran, despite Tehran accusing the U.S. of plotting a ground invasion while simultaneously seeking dialogue. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed talks with regional powers focused on potential U.S.-Iran parleys in Islamabad.

Dar stated that Pakistan is prepared to host meaningful talks, aiming for a comprehensive settlement to the escalating conflict. The agreement of the U.S. and Iran to attend remains uncertain, hampered by entrenched positions from the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Amid these efforts, regional powers discussed reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Iran's blockade has exacerbated global economic tensions as the conflict intensifies. Washington has begun deploying forces to the Middle East, underscoring the urgency and complexity of diplomatic resolutions.