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Conservative Conference Echoes: Iran, Elections, and Market Moves

Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian opposition figure, advises against negotiating with Iran's leaders and encourages further protests. Vice President JD Vance emerges as the preferred Republican nominee for the 2028 presidential race, while legal experts call for scrutiny of timely trades linked to Trump's policies. AI deepfakes challenge reality in 2026 US midterm campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 05:24 IST
Conservative Conference Echoes: Iran, Elections, and Market Moves
Pahlavi

Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian opposition leader, cautioned against negotiating peace with Iran's current regime and urged Iranians to protest. He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, receiving a standing ovation for his remarks.

In other news from the conference, Vice President JD Vance won the presidential straw poll, indicating strong Republican support for his potential 2028 candidacy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio trailed behind with a significant 35% vote share.

Amid heightened political activities, legal experts urged for examination of profitable trades coinciding with major policy announcements during Trump's presidency, citing potential insider information leaks as a threat to market integrity.

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