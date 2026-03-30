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Treasury's New Role in Navigating Private Credit Market Turbulence

The U.S. Treasury Department plans to enhance oversight over the private credit markets through a series of discussions with insurance regulators. Amid recent market volatility, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent aims to ensure transparency and prudent lending, with an eye to preventing negative impacts on the broader financial system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 06:06 IST
Treasury's New Role in Navigating Private Credit Market Turbulence
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The U.S. Treasury Department is gearing up to tackle recent turbulence in private credit markets by convening a series of meetings with both domestic and international insurance regulators, as Reuters has learned from two informed sources.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is setting these talks in motion, building on plans laid since January. The first meeting may be announced shortly, aiming for regular knowledge exchange and enhanced oversight.

With no direct regulatory hold over the insurance sector, Bessent plans to position the department as a central hub for dialogue with all state regulators, as questions around leverage and asset liquidity underline the discussions.

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