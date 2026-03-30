Trump's Strategic Strait Success: US-Iran Talks Yield Surprising Results

In a significant diplomatic development, US President Donald Trump revealed that Iran agreed to permit 20 oil-laden ships to traverse the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The decision is hailed by Trump as 'a sign of respect' towards the US, marking a potential breakthrough in US-Iran relations.

Trump confidently referred to ongoing negotiations with Iran as extremely successful, but acknowledged the unpredictable nature of dealings with the Middle Eastern nation. 'You never know with Iran,' he remarked to reporters aboard Air Force One, en route to Washington.

Discussing a 15-point ceasefire proposal, Trump mentioned Iran's acceptance of 'most of the points' without delving into specifics. He also commented on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's health, suggesting he is 'seriously wounded.' The extent of Iran's concessions remains undisclosed.