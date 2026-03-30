Trump's Iran Gamble: Soft Voices, Hard Decisions
President Donald Trump alluded to differing views among his top aides regarding Iran, suggesting potential shifts in policy. Despite Trump's firm stance on preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, reportedly holds a more measured perspective. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign adds complexity to the administration's approach.
President Donald Trump has hinted at internal divisions regarding U.S. policy on Iran, particularly noting a softer approach from his intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. Despite differences, Trump remains committed to halting Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
While returning to Washington from Florida, Trump remarked on Gabbard's contrasting views, yet affirmed her suitability for service. His administration's narratives on Iran's nuclear program have varied, adding ambiguity as the U.S.-Israeli campaign intensifies.
Gabbard, emphasizing her 'high confidence' in intelligence on Iran's uranium stockpile, remains tight-lipped on U.S. military capabilities. Meanwhile, Joe Kent's recent resignation underscores tensions within the administration over Iran's perceived threat level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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