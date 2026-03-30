Indian National Killed in Iranian Strikes on Kuwaiti Plant
An Indian national was killed by Iranian strikes on a Kuwaiti power and desalination plant. The attack, described as brutal, damaged a service building at the plant. Kuwaiti authorities have secured the facility, maintaining the operational efficiency of the nation's electricity and water networks.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Indian national has tragically died in Iranian missile strikes targeting a Kuwaiti power and water desalination plant, as reported by Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency.
The attacks damaged a service building within the plant, prompting Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to label the event as a 'brutal attack.' Unfortunately, the plant's specific location was not disclosed. Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat highlighted the swift deployment of technical and emergency teams to manage the aftermath and secure affected facilities.
Despite the infrastructure damage, the ministry assured that the operational efficiency of the country's electricity and water networks remains stable. This incident follows a similar one where an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE due to missile debris, escalating tensions throughout the Gulf region.
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