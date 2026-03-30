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Myanmar Junta Chief Nominated for Presidency

Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has been nominated for the presidential role by lawmakers in the country's newly-convened lower house of parliament. A senior general, he is a powerful figure seeking political influence amid Myanmar's ongoing conflict and controversial elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:42 IST
Myanmar Junta Chief Nominated for Presidency
Min Aung Hlaing

A significant political development unfolded in Myanmar as junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was nominated for the presidency. The nomination was made during a parliamentary session where he was named one of the vice-presidential candidates by lawmakers from the lower house.

Currently serving as the military chief of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing's nomination signifies his ascent in the political sphere amid the turbulent backdrop of the nation's ongoing internal conflict. The upper house is expected to nominate another vice-presidential candidate, leading to a presidential selection through a bicameral vote.

Controversy shrouds the political proceedings following the recent elections conducted amid widespread unrest. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party claimed victory, yet the elections faced criticism from the United Nations and Western nations, labeling them as flawed and undemocratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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