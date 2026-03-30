Congress Aims to Empower Assam's Youth with Job Opportunities
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized Congress's commitment to creating job opportunities for youths in Assam. Highlighting the exodus of youths seeking a better quality of life, Shivakumar criticized the BJP-led state government for failing to deliver on employment promises during its tenure.
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has underlined Congress's determination to create job opportunities for the youth in Assam. He noted that many young individuals leave the northeastern state in search of a better quality of life, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's son, who is pursuing studies in Bengaluru.
Shivakumar criticized the BJP-led government in Assam for not fulfilling its promises over its decade-long rule, arguing that the 'double-engine' government failed to provide adequate employment support. 'Despite being financially strong, the central government has not extended the help that could have been possible,' he asserted.
He also addressed the state's eviction drives, advocating for unity and cooperation among Indian states. Commenting on political defections, Shivakumar predicted electoral defeat for former Congress members who joined the BJP, and supported the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi in Assam's Congress party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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