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M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and DMK President, has filed his nomination for Kolathur constituency's upcoming elections. Confident of a fourth consecutive victory, Stalin discussed his development projects and achievements in the region while calling for public support. His opponents will include AIADMK's P Santhanakrishnan and TVK's V S Babu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:58 IST
M K Stalin Files Nomination, Aims for Fourth Term Win in Kolathur
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In a move reiterating confidence in his leadership, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin officially filed his nomination from the Kolathur Assembly constituency for the upcoming April 13 election. Hopeful for a fourth consecutive win, Stalin has a proven track record of victories in 2011, 2016, and 2021.

Following his nomination, Stalin conducted a brief road show, engaging with the public and rallying support. He also released a book detailing his achievements within the constituency, showcasing infrastructure development and welfare initiatives. Stalin highlighted projects like the Mudhalvar Padaipaggam, a government-run co-working hub, and improvements in school facilities.

As the race heats up, Stalin faces opposition from AIADMK's Chennai Corporation councillor P Santhanakrishnan and TVK's V S Babu, forming a triangular contest. Meanwhile, the DMK has announced candidates for 164 constituencies, with its leader vowing to continue Kolathur's transformation into a model constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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