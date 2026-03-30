Left Menu

BJP Accuses TMC of Voter Intimidation in West Bengal Assembly Polls

The BJP has approached the Election Commission accusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders of voter intimidation ahead of the assembly polls. They request action against Banerjee, citing her remarks as threats to voter freedom and confidence in election integrity, and seek increased central oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:36 IST
BJP Accuses TMC of Voter Intimidation in West Bengal Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are intimidating voters against the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a petition submitted by BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, and others, the party requested the EC to bar Banerjee from campaigning and to file an FIR against TMC leaders for breaching the model code of conduct.

The BJP criticized Banerjee's speeches, claiming they encouraged voter intimidation and undermined trust in the electoral process, while urging the EC to enhance central forces deployment for impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Jinx with Thrilling IPL 2026 Opener Victory

 India
2
Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

Jammu & Kashmir Embraces 100% E-Challaning: A Shift in Traffic Enforcement

 India
3
Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police custody.

Delhi court sends alleged LeT handler Shabir Ahmed Lone to 5-day police cust...

 India
4
Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

Empowering Education: HEIs Lead Charge Towards Net Zero at WSDS 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026