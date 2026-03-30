BJP Accuses TMC of Voter Intimidation in West Bengal Assembly Polls

The BJP has approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leaders are intimidating voters against the saffron party in the upcoming assembly polls.

In a petition submitted by BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, and others, the party requested the EC to bar Banerjee from campaigning and to file an FIR against TMC leaders for breaching the model code of conduct.

The BJP criticized Banerjee's speeches, claiming they encouraged voter intimidation and undermined trust in the electoral process, while urging the EC to enhance central forces deployment for impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)