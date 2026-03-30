Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman CM in Kerala's Future

During a public rally in Puthuppally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi garnered enthusiastic applause by envisioning a female future chief minister for Kerala. This statement was part of a broader discourse on women's involvement in the state's developmental strides.

Gandhi unveiled several guarantees promised by the Congress party if they ascend to power. These guarantees include free travel for women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and a monthly financial benefit of Rs 1,000 for female college students. Emphasizing the importance of these plans, he stated, ''We want women of Kerala to fulfill their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed.''

He humorously noted that men in the audience were not as vocal with applause regarding the prospect of a woman chief minister, underscoring a commitment to women's freedom in career pursuits and mobility. These guarantees, he assured, are aimed at empowering women across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)