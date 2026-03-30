Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman CM in Kerala's Future

Rahul Gandhi expressed hope for Kerala to have a woman chief minister, while announcing Congress's guarantees for the state's women, including free KSRTC bus travel and financial assistance for girl students. He emphasized women's active role in Kerala's development, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi Envisions a Woman CM in Kerala's Future
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During a public rally in Puthuppally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi garnered enthusiastic applause by envisioning a female future chief minister for Kerala. This statement was part of a broader discourse on women's involvement in the state's developmental strides.

Gandhi unveiled several guarantees promised by the Congress party if they ascend to power. These guarantees include free travel for women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses and a monthly financial benefit of Rs 1,000 for female college students. Emphasizing the importance of these plans, he stated, ''We want women of Kerala to fulfill their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed.''

He humorously noted that men in the audience were not as vocal with applause regarding the prospect of a woman chief minister, underscoring a commitment to women's freedom in career pursuits and mobility. These guarantees, he assured, are aimed at empowering women across Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsistencies

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Testimony Inconsist...

 India
2
Punjab Uncovers Massive Tax Evasion in Hospitality Sector

Punjab Uncovers Massive Tax Evasion in Hospitality Sector

 India
3
Excelerate 2026: Paving the Path for India's Real Estate Future

Excelerate 2026: Paving the Path for India's Real Estate Future

 India
4
Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks

Wall Street Set for Recovery Amid Iran Conflict Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026