Cyclist Asha Malviya's Inspiring Journey for Women's Empowerment

Asha Malviya, a celebrated national-level athlete, mountaineer, and solo cyclist, was honored in Ramgarh, Jharkhand during her ambitious 7,800 km cycling expedition. The journey aims to promote women's empowerment across the nation.

Asha has already covered an impressive distance of 5,100 km, capturing the attention of local authorities. Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar lauded her courage and determination, believing her achievements serve as an inspiration to many.

Beginning from Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 11, her expedition will conclude in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh. Asha, originating from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, has previously scaled peaks like B C Roy and Tenjing, furrowing the national flag along her paths of conquest.