Mamata Banerjee's Bold Bid for Delhi: A TMC Surge Against BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her election campaign by emphasizing Bengali identity and criticizing the BJP's influence in the state. Addressing a rally, she alleged that the BJP manipulated the electoral process and vowed to extend her party's influence to Delhi, presenting herself as a nationwide anti-BJP figure.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ramped up her election campaign, raising issues of Bengali identity and national ambitions against the BJP. Addressing a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Banerjee positioned the elections as not just about Bengal, but as a fight against BJP's political control.
Banerjee accused the Centre and the Election Commission of undermining the state government and manipulating electoral revisions. She urged voters to retaliate at the ballot box against perceived voter-list irregularities, particularly targeting the deletion of Bengali-speaking voters and women.
By highlighting these issues, Banerjee seeks to energize her traditional support base while reaching out to women. Her strategy aims to unify various communities, portraying TMC as the all-encompassing party, countering BJP's alleged cultural impositions on Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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