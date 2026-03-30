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Politics of Religion: Controversy Over LPG Cylinders for Jain Temples

Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has faced backlash for requesting LPG cylinders for Jain temples, highlighting criticism of religious favoritism. The controversy underscores a wider narrative regarding criticism of Hindu festivals. Lodha defends his actions, insisting it is part of his responsibility as a legislator to support religious observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:11 IST
Politics of Religion: Controversy Over LPG Cylinders for Jain Temples
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has sparked a controversy by requesting LPG cylinders for Jain temples, drawing criticism from opposition parties over alleged religious favoritism. Lodha, representing Malabar Hill, sought the cylinders as part of arrangements for the religious event 'Oli Ayambil' during the month of Chaitra.

Lodha defended his request, claiming that criticism of Hindu festivals has become fashionable. He stressed the importance of making special arrangements during significant religious events and reiterated his commitment to supporting his constituents' religious needs.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has objected to Lodha's letter, highlighting disruptions in gas supply and accusing favoring a particular community. The evolving situation reflects ongoing tensions over religious and resource allocation within the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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