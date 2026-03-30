Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds with Son of Goa Councillor in Scandal

The Goa BJP shared photos of councillor Sushant Naik's son, arrested for involvement in a sex scandal, with Congress leaders, questioning their intentions. Soham Naik faces charges under various laws. Despite allegations, the BJP denies any ties, while investigations continue, involving testimonies from four victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:15 IST
Controversy Unfolds with Son of Goa Councillor in Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

A councillor's son in Goa has sparked political controversy after his arrest in a significant sex scandal. This development has prompted the ruling BJP to question the opposition Congress's motivations, suggesting an attempt to reframe the narrative.

Soham Naik, aged 20, son of Curchorem Municipal Council member Sushant Naik, faces serious charges under several legal frameworks, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act, and the Information Technology Act. The accusations include rape, filming obscene content, and distributing videos of minors.

BJP Goa's social media representative, Shubham Parsekar, shared images linking Sushant Naik with Congress figures, challenging the opposition's narrative. The case, currently handled by the Crime Branch, involves testimonies from four alleged victims as investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with Trio of New GRSE-Built Ships

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Management Amid Crisis

 India
3
Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged Violence

Amit Shah Claims Victory Over Naxal Menace, Blaming Congress for Prolonged V...

 India
4
Transforming Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Transforming Tamil Nadu: A Vision for Inclusive Growth and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026