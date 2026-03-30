Controversy Unfolds with Son of Goa Councillor in Scandal

A councillor's son in Goa has sparked political controversy after his arrest in a significant sex scandal. This development has prompted the ruling BJP to question the opposition Congress's motivations, suggesting an attempt to reframe the narrative.

Soham Naik, aged 20, son of Curchorem Municipal Council member Sushant Naik, faces serious charges under several legal frameworks, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act, and the Information Technology Act. The accusations include rape, filming obscene content, and distributing videos of minors.

BJP Goa's social media representative, Shubham Parsekar, shared images linking Sushant Naik with Congress figures, challenging the opposition's narrative. The case, currently handled by the Crime Branch, involves testimonies from four alleged victims as investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)