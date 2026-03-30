Gehlot Advocates Political Entry for Ministers' Kin, Not Government Roles

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, has reiterated his stance on the involvement of ministers' family members in government roles. Gehlot clarified that while he advocates for political participation, government roles should be off-limits to avoid nepotism.

Gehlot pointed out the benefits of family involvement in politics, citing the experience current leaders can pass on. However, he warned of the reputational risks tied to unregulated access to power.

His remarks, which come amid controversies involving ministers' kin, have stirred both support and criticism, particularly within political circles in Jodhpur and Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)