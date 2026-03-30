Gehlot Advocates Political Entry for Ministers' Kin, Not Government Roles
Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, clarified his previous comments about keeping ministers' relatives away from government roles, stating that he supports their involvement in politics. Gehlot believes that involvement in politics allows them to gain from experienced leaders. His comments have sparked discussions among political circles in Jodhpur and Jaipur.
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Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, has reiterated his stance on the involvement of ministers' family members in government roles. Gehlot clarified that while he advocates for political participation, government roles should be off-limits to avoid nepotism.
Gehlot pointed out the benefits of family involvement in politics, citing the experience current leaders can pass on. However, he warned of the reputational risks tied to unregulated access to power.
His remarks, which come amid controversies involving ministers' kin, have stirred both support and criticism, particularly within political circles in Jodhpur and Jaipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)