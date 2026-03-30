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TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos

U.S. airports report a return to normal operations after weeks of massive disruptions due to TSA security officers going unpaid during a partial government shutdown. President Trump signed a directive ensuring payment despite Congressional gridlock, leading to noticeable improvements in airport security lines and staff attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:43 IST
TSA Turmoil: U.S. Airports Recover from Shutdown Chaos
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Major airports in the U.S. are finally seeing operations return to normal following weeks of significant disruptions that left travelers frustrated and delayed. These disruptions occurred after 50,000 TSA security officers went unpaid starting mid-February, causing chaos at airports in major cities like Baltimore, Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Dallas.

President Donald Trump intervened by signing an emergency directive last Friday, ensuring that TSA workers would receive payment despite Congress failing to resolve a 45-day-old partial government shutdown. The Homeland Security Department reported that workers would be paid by Monday, and several workers confirmed receiving pay in their bank accounts earlier that day.

Amidst the turmoil, airport worker absences hit an all-time high on Friday, with 12.4% of TSA employees, approximately 3,560, not reporting for duty. Lines stretched for hours in airports nationwide, and more than 500 security officers quit since February. As airports brace for a seasonal surge in travelers, largely due to school spring-breaks, additional Homeland Security officers have been deployed to ensure screening efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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