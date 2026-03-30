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Actor-Politician Vijay: A Wealthy Candidature in Tamil Nadu

TVK chief Vijay disclosed total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit. His assets include luxury cars, significant bank deposits, and large sums advanced to associates. Despite substantial wealth, Vijay reports no criminal convictions or liabilities. He is contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking his political debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:12 IST
Actor-Politician Vijay: A Wealthy Candidature in Tamil Nadu
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has declared assets totaling Rs 603.20 crore as he prepares to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambur and Tiruchi East constituencies. Vijay's declaration, submitted in his election affidavit, includes luxury vehicles like BMWs and a Toyota Lexus, alongside substantial bank deposits worth over Rs 213 crore.

The affidavit details Vijay's movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore and immovable properties including land in Kodaikanal, altogether worth Rs 198.62 crore. Also noted were potential tax disputes and significant personal loans, including advances to TVK General Secretary and educational trusts.

Vijay's candidacy comes without the shadow of legal issues, as he reported no criminal convictions or pending cases. This marks the electoral debut for both Vijay and his party TVK in the elections scheduled for April 23, with results declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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