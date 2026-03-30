Actor-Politician Vijay: A Wealthy Candidature in Tamil Nadu

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has declared assets totaling Rs 603.20 crore as he prepares to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambur and Tiruchi East constituencies. Vijay's declaration, submitted in his election affidavit, includes luxury vehicles like BMWs and a Toyota Lexus, alongside substantial bank deposits worth over Rs 213 crore.

The affidavit details Vijay's movable assets valued at Rs 404.58 crore and immovable properties including land in Kodaikanal, altogether worth Rs 198.62 crore. Also noted were potential tax disputes and significant personal loans, including advances to TVK General Secretary and educational trusts.

Vijay's candidacy comes without the shadow of legal issues, as he reported no criminal convictions or pending cases. This marks the electoral debut for both Vijay and his party TVK in the elections scheduled for April 23, with results declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)